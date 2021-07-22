Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Energy Recovery worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $167,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERII stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,185,231 shares of company stock worth $23,685,541. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ERII. Raymond James cut Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

