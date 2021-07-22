Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,061 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $399.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $293.30 and a 12 month high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.