Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,211 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of REX American Resources worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 48.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 13.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REX stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $773,474. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

