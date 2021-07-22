Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,305 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 900.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $38.09 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $745.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.