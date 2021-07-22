Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JBAXY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 173,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,516. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.