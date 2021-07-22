Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00005879 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $4.20 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,401.36 or 1.00078527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00034932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009679 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

