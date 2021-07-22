Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.03. 3,392,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,315. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

