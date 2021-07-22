Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.78-6.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24. Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $10.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,765. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

