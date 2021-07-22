Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crown in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.96. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

