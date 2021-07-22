Crown Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Crown has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $365.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,212.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.72 or 0.01355733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00378924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00078930 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003570 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,656,507 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.