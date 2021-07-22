Crowny (CRWNY) Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $129,278.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00107686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00141607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,320.08 or 0.99946773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

