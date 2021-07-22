CryptoSoul Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $335,093.95 and $1,282.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00033152 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00244875 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00033999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001525 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

