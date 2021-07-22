CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.