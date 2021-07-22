CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.78. 718,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,206,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

