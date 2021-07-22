Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Toro worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 47.2% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Toro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $111.42 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.31.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

