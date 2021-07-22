Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.22 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1,188.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $121.65 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.54. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.