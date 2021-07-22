Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.22.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.30 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

