Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.03 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 47,714 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nomura assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

