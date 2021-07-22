Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Assured Guaranty worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 in the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

