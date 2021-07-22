Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 42,931 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 279.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,931 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $153.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.76. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

