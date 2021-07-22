Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

CPIX opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

