CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.

Shares of CURO opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,972,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.