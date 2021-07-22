CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 495.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.30.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.