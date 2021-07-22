CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

