CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.00.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

