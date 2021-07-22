Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith Sells 11,965 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sandford D. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.