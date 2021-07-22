Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $27.89. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 17,376 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,703 shares of company stock worth $1,877,973 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

