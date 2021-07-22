D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 824,724 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $58,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

Shares of RRC opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

