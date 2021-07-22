D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $67.40 Million Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,072 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Altice USA worth $67,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $62,224,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.53.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

