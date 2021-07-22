D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 512.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,923 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $43,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 90.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNNE. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CNNE opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

