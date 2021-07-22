D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,412,350 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Blackstone Group worth $53,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

