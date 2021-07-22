D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,796,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,347 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $50,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

