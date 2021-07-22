DA Davidson Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

