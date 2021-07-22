Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.