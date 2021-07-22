Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 322,537 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $53,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,383. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

