Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.00 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.96.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,988,532.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.