Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Daseke by 1,152.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 118.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 521,942 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at $3,224,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at $2,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

DSKE stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85. Daseke, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

