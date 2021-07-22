Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DUAVF. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DUAVF opened at $1,150.00 on Monday. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $830.17 and a twelve month high of $1,275.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,207.35.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

