Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 24,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 59,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKDCU)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

