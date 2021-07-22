Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,332 Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDAC. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,543,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PDAC opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

