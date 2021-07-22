Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.94% from the stock’s previous close.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of DK opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Delek US by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Delek US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Delek US by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Delek US by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Delek US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

