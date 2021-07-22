Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,800 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 13.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 61.9% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 506.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,589 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CF opened at $47.90 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

