Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 229,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,878 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

NYSE EC opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.