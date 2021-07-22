Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.07% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE TV opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.60. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

