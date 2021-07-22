Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 32,281 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.14. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $118,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $65,109.69. Insiders have sold a total of 7,212 shares of company stock valued at $289,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

