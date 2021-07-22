Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.10

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DWVYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.47.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

