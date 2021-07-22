Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.63.

AAPL stock opened at $145.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

