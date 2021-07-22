dHedge DAO (DHT) One Day Volume Tops $536,986.00

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $536,986.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00047837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00837158 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,961,293 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

