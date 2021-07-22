DIC Asset’s (DDCCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DIC Asset stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

