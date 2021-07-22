DIGG Price Tops $23,996.21 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. DIGG has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $226,112.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $23,996.21 or 0.74339431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00141012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.83 or 1.00144311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 293 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

